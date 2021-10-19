Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $856.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.10 million and the highest is $879.87 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $684.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $126.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

