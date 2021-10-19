Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 179,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 107,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

