Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.44 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

