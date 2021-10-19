Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.