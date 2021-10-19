Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 271,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.