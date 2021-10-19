Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK remained flat at $$10.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,048. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

