Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 505,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

