Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

