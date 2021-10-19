Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $71.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.