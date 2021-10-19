Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

