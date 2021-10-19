BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.00. 11,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 880,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.