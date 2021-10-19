Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $115.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 276.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.