BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

