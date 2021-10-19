Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.16.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 481,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.