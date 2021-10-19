Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,467 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $15,178,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

