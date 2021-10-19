Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,568 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. Research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.