Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,478 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

