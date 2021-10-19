Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 29th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE:BGB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.