Bitcoin Private Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $4,078.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00218268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00108075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00120120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

