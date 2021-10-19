Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.21 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $47.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $68.31 or 0.00108956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00227520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00128354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002590 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.