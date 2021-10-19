Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

QQ opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.03. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock valued at $47,766.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

