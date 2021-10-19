Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on the stock.

LON WINE opened at GBX 688 ($8.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £505.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 790.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total transaction of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

