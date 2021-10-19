Berenberg Bank Increases Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target to GBX 390

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

