Berenberg Bank Increases Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target to GBX 390

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79).
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.