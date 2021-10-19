Belt Finance Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and $768,582.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $6.74 or 0.00010761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,471,519 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

