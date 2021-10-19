BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 860,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,123. The stock has a market cap of $988.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 171,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

