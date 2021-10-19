Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

