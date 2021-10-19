Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

BDC traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. 150,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $62.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

