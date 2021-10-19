Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Shares of BTE opened at C$3.80 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

