Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.93 ($95.22).

BAS opened at €64.06 ($75.36) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.97. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

