Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

NYSE SRI opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

