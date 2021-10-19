Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $88.85 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

