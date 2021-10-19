Bannix Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 20th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Bannix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

