Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2,482.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.