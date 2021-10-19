Bandwidth Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

