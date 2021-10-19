Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 1,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

