Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.71. 4,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,145,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 94,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 280,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

