Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $5,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 8,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.