Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,665.0 days.

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

