AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.24 ($29.70).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

EPA CS opened at €23.91 ($28.12) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

