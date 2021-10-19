Axa S.A. Sells 57,500 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1,938.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

