Axa S.A. Sells 300 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $36,252,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,097.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $890.00 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,137.85.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

