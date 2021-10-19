Axa S.A. Purchases 191 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $409,458,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

