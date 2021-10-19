Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

