Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,226,915 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

