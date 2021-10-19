Axa S.A. Invests $532,000 in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $515.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

