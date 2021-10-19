Axa S.A. Acquires New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.