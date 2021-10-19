Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,934,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,184 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.84% of Avantor worth $175,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

