AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AN stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,334 shares of company stock worth $110,562,355 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

