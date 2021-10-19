Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 1,619,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

