ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.