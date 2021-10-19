ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

